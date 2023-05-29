why Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.50

Thryv Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THRY] price surged by 0.40 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Thryv to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the provider of Thryv®, the leading small business software platform, announced today members of its management team will host 1:1 meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

18th Annual Needham Tech & Media ConferenceDate: Tuesday, May 16, 2023Location: InterContinental Times Square, New York, New York.

A sum of 126481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 172.76K shares. Thryv Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $22.96 and dropped to a low of $22.53 until finishing in the latest session at $22.67.

The one-year THRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.33. The average equity rating for THRY stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THRY shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THRY stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thryv Holdings Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for THRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for THRY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

THRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.98. With this latest performance, THRY shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.72 for Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.44, while it was recorded at 23.12 for the last single week of trading, and 22.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Thryv Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.57 and a Gross Margin at +60.74. Thryv Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.52.

Return on Total Capital for THRY is now 24.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.01. Additionally, THRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thryv Holdings Inc. [THRY] managed to generate an average of $18,392 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Thryv Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

