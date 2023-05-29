why Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.20

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TNGX] price surged by 2.40 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Tango Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Highlights.

– Dose escalation update from ongoing TNG908 clinical trial confirms proof-of-mechanism for MTA-cooperative tumor-selective PRMT5 inhibition in MTAP-deleted cancers –.

– FDA clears IND application for TNG260, a first-in-class CoREST complex inhibitor for the treatment of STK11-mutant cancers –.

A sum of 130632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 167.02K shares. Tango Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.1499 and dropped to a low of $2.90 until finishing in the latest session at $2.99.

The one-year TNGX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.33. The average equity rating for TNGX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNGX shares is $15.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tango Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for TNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

TNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.62. With this latest performance, TNGX shares dropped by -12.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.68 for Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.81, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tango Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -446.79 and a Gross Margin at +83.80. Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -435.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73.

Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Tango Therapeutics Inc. [TNGX] Insider Position Details