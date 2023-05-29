why Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.67

Premier Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: PFC] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $14.27 at the close of the session, up 0.49%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Premier Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results Including Solid Capital and Liquidity Levels.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

CET1 ratio increased 5 basis points to 9.96% and tangible equity ratio increased 25 basis points to 7.03% from the prior quarter.

Premier Financial Corp. stock is now -47.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PFC Stock saw the intraday high of $14.405 and lowest of $13.985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 30.80, which means current price is +4.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 195.52K shares, PFC reached a trading volume of 122832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFC shares is $21.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Premier Financial Corp. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46.

How has PFC stock performed recently?

Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, PFC shares dropped by -14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.90 for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.65, while it was recorded at 14.49 for the last single week of trading, and 24.55 for the last 200 days.

Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.44. Premier Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.95.

Return on Total Capital for PFC is now 10.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.56. Additionally, PFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Premier Financial Corp. [PFC] managed to generate an average of $84,647 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Premier Financial Corp. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Premier Financial Corp. [PFC]