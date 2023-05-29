why Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $87.88

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: MMSI] jumped around 0.49 points on Friday, while shares priced at $81.44 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Merit Medical Reports Results for First Quarter March 31, 2023.

Q1 2023 reported revenue of $297.6 million, up 8.0% compared to Q1 2022.

Q1 2023 constant currency revenue, organic* up 9.8% compared to Q1 2022.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. stock is now 15.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMSI Stock saw the intraday high of $81.87 and lowest of $80.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 85.39, which means current price is +24.88% above from all time high which was touched on 05/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 268.16K shares, MMSI reached a trading volume of 120518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMSI shares is $87.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merit Medical Systems Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMSI in the course of the last twelve months was 67.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMSI stock performed recently?

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, MMSI shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.41, while it was recorded at 81.60 for the last single week of trading, and 69.05 for the last 200 days.

Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.62 and a Gross Margin at +40.84. Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.49.

Return on Total Capital for MMSI is now 7.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.48. Additionally, MMSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI] managed to generate an average of $10,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Merit Medical Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merit Medical Systems Inc. go to 11.00%.

Insider trade positions for Merit Medical Systems Inc. [MMSI]