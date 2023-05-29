why Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.36

Latham Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SWIM] slipped around -0.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.83 at the close of the session, down -4.25%. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Latham Group, Inc. Celebrates Opening of New Fiberglass Swimming Pool Manufacturing Plant in Kingston, Ontario.

State-of-the-art Facility Will Enable the Company’s Continued Expansion into Eastern Canada and Northeast and Upper Midwest of the United States.

Latham Group Inc. stock is now 18.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SWIM Stock saw the intraday high of $4.03 and lowest of $3.765 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.02, which means current price is +81.09% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 449.06K shares, SWIM reached a trading volume of 378126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWIM shares is $4.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Latham Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWIM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has SWIM stock performed recently?

Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, SWIM shares gained by 64.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.24 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Latham Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.82.

Return on Total Capital for SWIM is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.01. Additionally, SWIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Latham Group Inc. [SWIM] managed to generate an average of -$2,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Latham Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Latham Group Inc. go to 43.40%.

Insider trade positions for Latham Group Inc. [SWIM]