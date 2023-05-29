why Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.50

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [NYSE: HVT] jumped around 0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.81 at the close of the session, up 0.27%. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM that Havertys Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a 7.1% increase in the quarterly dividend, from $0.28 per share to $0.30 per share on the company’s common stock. The quarterly dividend for the company’s Class A common stock is also being increased from $0.26 to $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on June 21, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 6, 2023. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

Clarence H. Smith, chairman and chief executive officer, said, “The board’s decision to increase the quarterly dividend reflects our long-term outlook, strong financial position, and our commitment to Havertys stockholders.”.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. stock is now -13.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HVT Stock saw the intraday high of $25.98 and lowest of $25.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.85, which means current price is +3.03% above from all time high which was touched on 02/22/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 161.10K shares, HVT reached a trading volume of 121904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HVT shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.40.

How has HVT stock performed recently?

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, HVT shares dropped by -11.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 26.18 for the last single week of trading, and 30.32 for the last 200 days.

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.26 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

Return on Total Capital for HVT is now 23.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.46. Additionally, HVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT] managed to generate an average of $31,564 per employee.Haverty Furniture Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. go to 13.10%.

Insider trade positions for Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. [HVT]