why Hagerty Inc. [HGTY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Hagerty Inc. [NYSE: HGTY] loss -2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $8.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hagerty Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

On Track to Deliver Strong Growth and Improved Profitability in 2023.

First quarter 2023 Total Revenue increased 30% year-over-year to $218.4 million.

Hagerty Inc. represents 83.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.01 billion with the latest information. HGTY stock price has been found in the range of $8.57 to $8.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 113.48K shares, HGTY reached a trading volume of 137150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hagerty Inc. [HGTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HGTY shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HGTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hagerty Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for HGTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for HGTY stock

Hagerty Inc. [HGTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, HGTY shares dropped by -10.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HGTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.92 for Hagerty Inc. [HGTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Hagerty Inc. [HGTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hagerty Inc. [HGTY] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.89. Hagerty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for HGTY is now -1.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 125.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hagerty Inc. [HGTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.82. Additionally, HGTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 319.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hagerty Inc. [HGTY] managed to generate an average of $17,117 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hagerty Inc. [HGTY]