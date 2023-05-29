why Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $130.50

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [NASDAQ: LOPE] slipped around -0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $106.11 at the close of the session, down -0.40%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOPE), (“GCE” or the “Company”), is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 27 university partners. GCE provides a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior services in these areas on a large scale. GCE today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. stock is now 0.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LOPE Stock saw the intraday high of $107.4374 and lowest of $106.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 124.53, which means current price is +0.84% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 187.76K shares, LOPE reached a trading volume of 123761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOPE shares is $130.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOPE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grand Canyon Education Inc. is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOPE in the course of the last twelve months was 18.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has LOPE stock performed recently?

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, LOPE shares dropped by -8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.95, while it was recorded at 107.74 for the last single week of trading, and 103.42 for the last 200 days.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.06 and a Gross Margin at +52.57. Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.26.

Return on Total Capital for LOPE is now 26.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.15. Additionally, LOPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE] managed to generate an average of $33,577 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Grand Canyon Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Grand Canyon Education Inc. [LOPE]