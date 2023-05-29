why First Bancorp [FBNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.55

First Bancorp [NASDAQ: FBNC] price surged by 0.32 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM that FIRST BANK PAYS IT FORWARD WITH “GOOD DEEDS WEEK”.

April 17-21, 2023 was First Bank’s third annual, week-long celebration where bank employees are given funds to go into the community and perform good deeds. Throughout the Carolinas our goal is to make citizens feel good and pass along the good to those in their communities. Every employee at First Bank and its subsidiary organizations is given $20 to perform a good deed during this particular week, whether it is paying for someone’s coffee behind you in line, bringing doughnuts to the local fire station or donating books to the local school library, each year we hope this movement will spread positivity throughout our communities. Our neighbors will hopefully have a moment of joy in their day-to-day life, spread by our entire employee base in nearly every county throughout the Carolinas.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This year we had over 120 good deeds recorded. A few to share would include providing gift cards to local restaurants for the Sherriff’s department, buying baby food and snacks for children living at the local shelter, paying for lunch for the 4 cars behind the payee in the drive thru, delivering freshly baked biscuits for the local firehouse, and donating to such organizations as St. Jude’s, local rehabilitation centers, local animal shelters, and so much more. All-in-all the associates of First Bank made an impact in their community that could definitely be felt and was shared throughout.

A sum of 128482 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 263.67K shares. First Bancorp shares reached a high of $31.39 and dropped to a low of $30.76 until finishing in the latest session at $31.34.

The one-year FBNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.71. The average equity rating for FBNC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Bancorp [FBNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBNC shares is $40.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Bancorp is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for FBNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.75.

FBNC Stock Performance Analysis:

First Bancorp [FBNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.84. With this latest performance, FBNC shares gained by 4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for First Bancorp [FBNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.33, while it was recorded at 31.47 for the last single week of trading, and 38.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Bancorp [FBNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.49. First Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.71.

Return on Total Capital for FBNC is now 14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Bancorp [FBNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.75. Additionally, FBNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Bancorp [FBNC] managed to generate an average of $112,950 per employee.

FBNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Bancorp go to 8.10%.

First Bancorp [FBNC] Insider Position Details