why CACI International Inc [CACI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $340.90

CACI International Inc [NYSE: CACI] jumped around 2.68 points on Friday, while shares priced at $296.78 at the close of the session, up 0.91%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM that CACI to Participate in Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that the company will participate in the Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference.

Jeff MacLauchlan, CACI Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will engage in a question and answer “fireside chat” on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

CACI International Inc stock is now -1.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CACI Stock saw the intraday high of $297.90 and lowest of $294.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 319.33, which means current price is +7.61% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 154.70K shares, CACI reached a trading volume of 141040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CACI International Inc [CACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CACI shares is $340.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CACI International Inc is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CACI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CACI stock performed recently?

CACI International Inc [CACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, CACI shares dropped by -5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for CACI International Inc [CACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 301.01, while it was recorded at 298.14 for the last single week of trading, and 292.54 for the last 200 days.

CACI International Inc [CACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CACI International Inc [CACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +32.52. CACI International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.91.

Return on Total Capital for CACI is now 9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CACI International Inc [CACI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.28. Additionally, CACI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CACI International Inc [CACI] managed to generate an average of $16,672 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.CACI International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for CACI International Inc [CACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CACI International Inc go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for CACI International Inc [CACI]