why Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.75

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [NYSE: BHE] price surged by 2.95 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM that BENCHMARK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

First quarter 2023 results:.

A sum of 131705 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 218.47K shares. Benchmark Electronics Inc. shares reached a high of $24.14 and dropped to a low of $23.34 until finishing in the latest session at $24.06.

The one-year BHE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.71. The average equity rating for BHE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHE shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benchmark Electronics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.10.

BHE Stock Performance Analysis:

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, BHE shares gained by 13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.28, while it was recorded at 23.18 for the last single week of trading, and 25.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Benchmark Electronics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.40 and a Gross Margin at +8.60. Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.36.

Return on Total Capital for BHE is now 7.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.28. Additionally, BHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] managed to generate an average of $5,747 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Benchmark Electronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

BHE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Benchmark Electronics Inc. go to 22.00%.

Benchmark Electronics Inc. [BHE] Insider Position Details