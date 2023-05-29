why Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.38

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 5.01 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.31. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 8:01 AM that Aethlon Medical Receives Ethics Board Approval to Add Second Site to its Ongoing Clinical Trial of its Hemopurifier® to Treat Severe COVID-19 in India.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it has received Ethics Review Board (ERB) approval from the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), for a second site for its ongoing clinical trial of Aethlon’s Hemopurifier® to treat severe COVID-19 in India.

MAMC was established in 1958 and is located in New Delhi, India. MAMC is affiliated with the University of Delhi and is operated by the Delhi government.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 133272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aethlon Medical Inc. stands at 8.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.13%.

The market cap for AEMD stock reached $6.81 million, with 22.95 million shares outstanding and 22.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 869.77K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 133272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEMD shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 519.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, AEMD shares dropped by -21.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.21 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3744, while it was recorded at 0.3136 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5402 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3542.53 and a Gross Margin at +47.57. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3540.90.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -77.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.26. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$744,006 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

