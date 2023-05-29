Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] moved up 0.09: Why It’s Important

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [NASDAQ: WEST] gained 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.16 price per share at the time. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM that Westrock Coffee to Debut Ground-Breaking Energy Refresher Platform Alongside Innovative Cold Coffee Offerings at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show.

Attendees Can Visit Westrock Coffee at Booth 4421.

Westrock Coffee Company (Nasdaq: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee,” or the “Company”), a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries, announced today the Company will be unveiling new innovative beverage solutions in this year’s National Restaurant Association Show, the premier restaurant and foodservice industry trade show held in Chicago’s McCormick Center on May 20-23.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC represents 76.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $844.92 million with the latest information. WEST stock price has been found in the range of $11.06 to $11.325.

If compared to the average trading volume of 179.41K shares, WEST reached a trading volume of 134507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEST shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westrock Coffee Company LLC is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 85.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for WEST stock

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, WEST shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.44 for Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 11.13 for the last single week of trading.

Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.13. Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.36.

Return on Total Capital for WEST is now 11.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Westrock Coffee Company LLC [WEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,306.37. Additionally, WEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,719.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.69.Westrock Coffee Company LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

