Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] Is Currently 2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [NYSE: WD] gained 2.06% or 1.48 points to close at $73.22 with a heavy trading volume of 140110 shares. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Walker & Dunlop Secures $140 Million Financing for Miami Beach’s Soho Beach House.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged $140 million in loan proceeds to facilitate the refinancing of Soho Beach House, a private members club and hotel located in Miami Beach, FL.

It opened the trading session at $71.63, the shares rose to $73.23 and dropped to $71.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WD points out that the company has recorded -12.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 222.59K shares, WD reached to a volume of 140110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WD shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walker & Dunlop Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

Trading performance analysis for WD stock

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, WD shares gained by 11.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.40, while it was recorded at 73.22 for the last single week of trading, and 84.84 for the last 200 days.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.12 and a Gross Margin at +77.90. Walker & Dunlop Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.05.

Return on Total Capital for WD is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.72. Additionally, WD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD] managed to generate an average of $143,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walker & Dunlop Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Walker & Dunlop Inc. [WD]