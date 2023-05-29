Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund [EDF] moved down -0.75: Why It’s Important

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund [NYSE: EDF] closed the trading session at $3.97. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Distributions.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) today announced the following monthly distributions:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.57 percent and weekly performance of -3.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 61.59K shares, EDF reached to a volume of 120430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

EDF stock trade performance evaluation

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund [EDF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.87. With this latest performance, EDF shares dropped by -7.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.50 for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund [EDF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.33, while it was recorded at 4.05 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund [EDF]: Insider Ownership positions