USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] Is Currently -1.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

USA Compression Partners LP [NYSE: USAC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.39%. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that USA Compression Partners to Participate in Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference.

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced that its senior management will attend the Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on May 23 and 24, and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to USA Compression’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”.

Over the last 12 months, USAC stock rose by 5.43%. The one-year USA Compression Partners LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.77. The average equity rating for USAC stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.87 billion, with 98.25 million shares outstanding and 50.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 171.25K shares, USAC stock reached a trading volume of 133416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USAC shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for USA Compression Partners LP is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for USAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54.

USAC Stock Performance Analysis:

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.39. With this latest performance, USAC shares dropped by -9.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.75 for USA Compression Partners LP [USAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.33, while it was recorded at 19.33 for the last single week of trading, and 19.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into USA Compression Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.45 and a Gross Margin at +33.15. USA Compression Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.30.

Return on Total Capital for USAC is now 6.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 589.16. Additionally, USAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] managed to generate an average of $41,532 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.USA Compression Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

USAC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for USA Compression Partners LP go to -1.00%.

USA Compression Partners LP [USAC] Insider Position Details