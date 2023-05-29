U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain 235.91% so far this year. What now?

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [NYSE: USX] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $6.08 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Knight-Swift Transportation Agrees to Acquire U.S. Xpress Enterprises for $6.15 Per Share.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) (“Knight-Swift”) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) (“U.S. Xpress”) today announced an agreement under which Knight-Swift will acquire U.S. Xpress for a total enterprise value of approximately $808 million, excluding transaction costs. The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of Knight-Swift and a Special Committee of the independent directors of the U.S. Xpress Board of Directors (“Special Committee”). It is expected to close late in the second quarter or early third quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. represents 52.13 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $319.69 million with the latest information. USX stock price has been found in the range of $6.08 to $6.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 829.64K shares, USX reached a trading volume of 190410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USX shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for USX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for USX stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, USX shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 3.05 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.26 and a Gross Margin at +2.27. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.04.

Return on Total Capital for USX is now -2.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 343.24. Additionally, USX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX] managed to generate an average of -$4,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. [USX]