Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB] moved up 0.05: Why It’s Important

Turning Point Brands Inc. [NYSE: TPB] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.42. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Turning Point Brands Declares Common Stock Dividend.

The Board of Directors of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.065 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 7, 2023, to shareholders of record on the close of business on June 16, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 131188 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Turning Point Brands Inc. stands at 2.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.29%.

The market cap for TPB stock reached $376.56 million, with 17.53 million shares outstanding and 16.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 221.44K shares, TPB reached a trading volume of 131188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPB shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turning Point Brands Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPB in the course of the last twelve months was 17.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has TPB stock performed recently?

Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, TPB shares dropped by -8.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.60 for Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.92, while it was recorded at 22.01 for the last single week of trading, and 22.04 for the last 200 days.

Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.19 and a Gross Margin at +49.50. Turning Point Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.80.

Return on Total Capital for TPB is now 14.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 376.60. Additionally, TPB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 373.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB] managed to generate an average of $28,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Turning Point Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Earnings analysis for Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Turning Point Brands Inc. go to 5.70%.

Insider trade positions for Turning Point Brands Inc. [TPB]