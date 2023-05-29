Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN] gain 8.80% so far this year. What now?

Triumph Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: TFIN] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $53.17 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Worldwide Express Joins TriumphPay Payments Network.

WWEX is the fourth largest broker in the U.S. and the largest broker to join the TriumphPay open payments network.

Triumph Financial Inc. represents 23.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.24 billion with the latest information. TFIN stock price has been found in the range of $51.9917 to $53.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 215.72K shares, TFIN reached a trading volume of 120703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFIN shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFIN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Financial Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFIN in the course of the last twelve months was 1764.48.

Trading performance analysis for TFIN stock

Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.45. With this latest performance, TFIN shares gained by 4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.49, while it was recorded at 53.56 for the last single week of trading, and 56.51 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.22. Triumph Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.33.

Return on Total Capital for TFIN is now 11.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.00. Additionally, TFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN] managed to generate an average of $71,596 per employee.

Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Financial Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Triumph Financial Inc. [TFIN]