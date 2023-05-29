The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] Stock trading around $24.42 per share: What’s Next?

The Shyft Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHYF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.83%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spartan® RV Chassis Connected Coach® Technology Now Featured on All Entegra Class A Diesel Luxury Motorcoaches for 2024 Model Year.

Advanced technology integration reinforces commitment to refining luxury travel experience and steady innovation in collaboration with OEMs.

Over the last 12 months, SHYF stock rose by 15.13%. The one-year The Shyft Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.21. The average equity rating for SHYF stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $837.12 million, with 35.06 million shares outstanding and 32.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 227.45K shares, SHYF stock reached a trading volume of 141102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHYF shares is $31.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Shyft Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

SHYF Stock Performance Analysis:

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.83. With this latest performance, SHYF shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 24.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Shyft Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. The Shyft Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.56.

Return on Total Capital for SHYF is now 13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.83. Additionally, SHYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] managed to generate an average of $8,704 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.The Shyft Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

SHYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Shyft Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] Insider Position Details