The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG] is 7.10% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Pennant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PNTG] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.76. The company report on May 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Pennant Group Appoints Lynette Walbom as Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Pennant, Ms. Walbom was Vice President of Financial Reporting & Tax for Raising Cane’s Restaurants, LLC, a national restaurant chain operating in 35 states, which more than doubled in size—based on number of restaurants and geographic footprint—during her tenure. At Raising Cane’s, Ms. Walbom had broad responsibility for financial reporting, acquisitions, tax, accounting systems, and equity management. Prior to Raising Cane’s, Ms. Walbom was Chief Financial Officer of a family office with investments in companies in several industries, including financial services, computer services, real estate development and franchising. Ms. Walbom began her 23-year career in accounting as a public company auditor at Deloitte.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 141594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Pennant Group Inc. stands at 5.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for PNTG stock reached $345.04 million, with 29.75 million shares outstanding and 27.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 345.51K shares, PNTG reached a trading volume of 141594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNTG shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Pennant Group Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNTG in the course of the last twelve months was 43.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has PNTG stock performed recently?

The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.93. With this latest performance, PNTG shares dropped by -14.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.90, while it was recorded at 12.26 for the last single week of trading, and 12.54 for the last 200 days.

The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.33 and a Gross Margin at +11.34. The Pennant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.40.

Return on Total Capital for PNTG is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 269.86. Additionally, PNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG] managed to generate an average of $1,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.The Pennant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Pennant Group Inc. go to 41.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Pennant Group Inc. [PNTG]