Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] Revenue clocked in at $9.10 million, down -7.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: SBFM] price surged by 0.24 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $5.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market for Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM).

A sum of 141016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.33M shares. Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5999 and dropped to a low of $0.5801 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

SBFM Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, SBFM shares dropped by -10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6643, while it was recorded at 0.6122 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8425 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunshine Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.60 and a Gross Margin at +38.46. Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -615.44.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.48.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. [SBFM] Insider Position Details