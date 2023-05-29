Sunoco LP [SUN] fell -0.93% so far this year. What now?

Sunoco LP [NYSE: SUN] loss -0.84% or -0.36 points to close at $42.70 with a heavy trading volume of 133440 shares. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Sunoco LP Announces Participation in EIC Investor Conference.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“SUN” or the “Partnership”) today announced its participation in the Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference. The Partnership will participate in meetings with members of the investment community on May 23 and May 24, 2023.

A slide presentation that management will reference during these meetings is available on Sunoco’s website at www.sunocolp.com in the Investor Relations section under Webcasts & Presentations.

It opened the trading session at $42.88, the shares rose to $43.315 and dropped to $42.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SUN points out that the company has recorded -1.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 176.50K shares, SUN reached to a volume of 133440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunoco LP [SUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUN shares is $50.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunoco LP is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for SUN stock

Sunoco LP [SUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, SUN shares dropped by -5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Sunoco LP [SUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.04, while it was recorded at 43.66 for the last single week of trading, and 43.10 for the last 200 days.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunoco LP [SUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67 and a Gross Margin at +4.69. Sunoco LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Total Capital for SUN is now 14.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunoco LP [SUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 437.37. Additionally, SUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 435.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunoco LP [SUN] managed to generate an average of $172,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 4.06.Sunoco LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Sunoco LP [SUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunoco LP go to 0.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunoco LP [SUN]