Sterling Check Corp. [STER] Stock trading around $13.29 per share: What’s Next?

Sterling Check Corp. [NASDAQ: STER] gained 2.55% on the last trading session, reaching $13.29 price per share at the time. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sterling Named HR Tech Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year.

Leading Provider of Background and Identity Services Recognized for Talent Acquisition, Best Comprehensive Solution.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sterling Check Corp. represents 92.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.27 billion with the latest information. STER stock price has been found in the range of $12.95 to $13.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 150.48K shares, STER reached a trading volume of 137828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sterling Check Corp. [STER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STER shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STER stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sterling Check Corp. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for STER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for STER in the course of the last twelve months was 13.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for STER stock

Sterling Check Corp. [STER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.26. With this latest performance, STER shares gained by 18.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Sterling Check Corp. [STER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.47, while it was recorded at 13.14 for the last single week of trading, and 15.22 for the last 200 days.

Sterling Check Corp. [STER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sterling Check Corp. [STER] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.90 and a Gross Margin at +30.85. Sterling Check Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.53.

Return on Total Capital for STER is now 6.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sterling Check Corp. [STER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.87. Additionally, STER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sterling Check Corp. [STER] managed to generate an average of $3,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Sterling Check Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sterling Check Corp. [STER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sterling Check Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sterling Check Corp. [STER]