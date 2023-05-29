SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC] Revenue clocked in at $1.46 billion, up 16.65% YTD: What’s Next?

SPX Technologies Inc. [NYSE: SPXC] loss -0.18% or -0.14 points to close at $76.58 with a heavy trading volume of 138578 shares. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that SPX Technologies Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.84; Adjusted EPS* of $0.93Strong Demand and Execution in HVACUpdating 2023 Full-Year Adjusted EPS* Guidance to Range of $3.80 to $3.95.

It opened the trading session at $76.58, the shares rose to $77.66 and dropped to $76.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPXC points out that the company has recorded 8.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 231.78K shares, SPXC reached to a volume of 138578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPXC shares is $86.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SPX Technologies Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, SPXC shares gained by 19.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.84 for SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.50, while it was recorded at 76.84 for the last single week of trading, and 66.69 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.44 and a Gross Margin at +33.91. SPX Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for SPXC is now 4.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.94. Additionally, SPXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SPX Technologies Inc. [SPXC] managed to generate an average of $6,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.SPX Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPX Technologies Inc. go to 18.00%.

