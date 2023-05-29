Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] Is Currently 1.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SPRO] gained 1.14% or 0.02 points to close at $1.77 with a heavy trading volume of 122741 shares. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Spero Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2023 Operating Results and Provides a Business Update.

Phase 2 trial of SPR720 in nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease (NTM-PD) on track for top line data readout in 1H 2024.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Update on status of Special Protocol Assessment agreement for tebipenem HBr program expected mid-year 2023; initiation of Phase 3 trial in complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI) expected in 2H 2023.

It opened the trading session at $1.80, the shares rose to $1.81 and dropped to $1.7575, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SPRO points out that the company has recorded -8.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -160.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 569.71K shares, SPRO reached to a volume of 122741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPRO shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spero Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for SPRO stock

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, SPRO shares dropped by -0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6804, while it was recorded at 1.8380 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6599 for the last 200 days.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -73.07 and a Gross Margin at +96.82. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.37.

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spero Therapeutics Inc. go to 36.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spero Therapeutics Inc. [SPRO]