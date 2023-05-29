ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] moved up 1.95: Why It’s Important

ScanSource Inc. [NASDAQ: SCSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.95% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.34%. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM that ScanSource Provides Information on Cybersecurity Incident.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, today announced that it was subject to a ransomware attack that has impacted some of its systems. Upon discovering the incident on May 14, 2023, the Company immediately launched an investigation and implemented its Incident Response Plan.

ScanSource is actively managing the incident and is taking steps toward remediation. The Company is working closely with forensic and cybersecurity experts to investigate the extent of the incident, minimize disruption and mitigate the situation. ScanSource has notified law enforcement authorities.

Over the last 12 months, SCSC stock dropped by -22.03%. The one-year ScanSource Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.54. The average equity rating for SCSC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $715.51 million, with 25.20 million shares outstanding and 24.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 100.75K shares, SCSC stock reached a trading volume of 136763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCSC shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ScanSource Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.34. With this latest performance, SCSC shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for ScanSource Inc. [SCSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.65, while it was recorded at 28.94 for the last single week of trading, and 29.80 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.26. ScanSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for SCSC is now 12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.80. Additionally, SCSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ScanSource Inc. [SCSC] managed to generate an average of $32,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.ScanSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ScanSource Inc. go to 14.00%.

