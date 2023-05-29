Regional Management Corp. [RM] is -9.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regional Management Corp. [NYSE: RM] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.24 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.31. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Regional Management Corp. Raises Over $90,000 in Support of the American Heart Association Upstate Heart Walk.

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM), a diversified consumer finance company, announced today that it raised more than $90,000 in support of the American Heart Association (AHA) Upstate Heart Walk through its community outreach program, Regional Reach. The company was a presenting sponsor, and numerous team members participated in the walk on Sunday, April 23rd, in downtown Greenville.

“The Regional Management team’s ongoing support has been an invaluable asset to our organization,” said Michaela Salinas, Director of Development at American Heart Association, Upstate. “Thanks to their consistent contributions, we are closer to ending heart disease and stroke through our life-saving mission.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 123437 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regional Management Corp. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for RM stock reached $241.20 million, with 9.32 million shares outstanding and 8.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.54K shares, RM reached a trading volume of 123437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RM shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Management Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for RM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for RM in the course of the last twelve months was 1.17.

Regional Management Corp. [RM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.85. With this latest performance, RM shares dropped by -6.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.49 for Regional Management Corp. [RM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.11, while it was recorded at 25.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.10 for the last 200 days.

Regional Management Corp. [RM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Management Corp. [RM] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +97.50. Regional Management Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.10.

Return on Total Capital for RM is now 6.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Management Corp. [RM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 447.96. Additionally, RM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Management Corp. [RM] managed to generate an average of $25,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regional Management Corp. go to 24.00%.

