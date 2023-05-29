RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC] fell -1.61% so far this year. What now?

RBC Bearings Incorporated [NYSE: RBC] closed the trading session at $205.98 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $203.22, while the highest price level was $206.41. The company report on May 19, 2023 at 8:00 AM that RBC Bearings Incorporated Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Results.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC, RBCP), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today reported results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.61 percent and weekly performance of -3.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 162.88K shares, RBC reached to a volume of 125040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBC shares is $245.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RBC Bearings Incorporated is set at 6.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBC in the course of the last twelve months was 33.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

RBC stock trade performance evaluation

RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, RBC shares dropped by -8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.19 for RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.57, while it was recorded at 208.74 for the last single week of trading, and 229.46 for the last 200 days.

RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.77 and a Gross Margin at +36.46. RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBC Bearings Incorporated go to 5.90%.

RBC Bearings Incorporated [RBC]: Insider Ownership positions