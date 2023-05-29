Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] is -69.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: QNRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.48% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.01%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces 50% Enrollment in Open Label Netherton Syndrome Clinical Trial.

The company’s open label study is investigating the safety and efficacy of QRX003 topical lotion in Netherton Syndrome patients who are currently receiving off-label systemic therapy, primarily biologic therapy, and is being conducted under an open Investigational New Drug (IND).

Over the last 12 months, QNRX stock dropped by -94.55%. The one-year Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.04. The average equity rating for QNRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.20 million, with 11.85 million shares outstanding and 10.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 342.89K shares, QNRX stock reached a trading volume of 132541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QNRX shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QNRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

QNRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.01. With this latest performance, QNRX shares dropped by -16.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.72 for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4841, while it was recorded at 0.4566 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6905 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.48.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [QNRX] Insider Position Details