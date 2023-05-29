Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG] Revenue clocked in at $57.40 million, up 36.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Pulmonx Corporation [NASDAQ: LUNG] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.52 at the close of the session, down -0.17%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Pulmonx Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Pulmonx Corporation stock is now 36.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LUNG Stock saw the intraday high of $11.63 and lowest of $11.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.49, which means current price is +59.34% above from all time high which was touched on 05/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 435.07K shares, LUNG reached a trading volume of 134034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNG shares is $14.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pulmonx Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

How has LUNG stock performed recently?

Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.49. With this latest performance, LUNG shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.80 for Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.83, while it was recorded at 12.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.83 for the last 200 days.

Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.27 and a Gross Margin at +74.29. Pulmonx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.80.

Return on Total Capital for LUNG is now -29.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.84. Additionally, LUNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG] managed to generate an average of -$219,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Pulmonx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Earnings analysis for Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pulmonx Corporation go to 23.60%.

Insider trade positions for Pulmonx Corporation [LUNG]