Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell -50.59% so far this year. What now?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] gained 2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $3.03 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Predictive Oncology invited to present groundbreaking approach to drug discovery at the 2023 BIO International Convention.

Pamela Bush, Chief Business Officer of Predictive Oncology, to discuss advancing pipelines and using patient heterogeneity with AI to solve the missing link in drug discovery.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 3.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.79 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $2.96 to $3.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 170.84K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 139830 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.78.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -0.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.62, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.88 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1014.16 and a Gross Margin at +6.77. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1709.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.06.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]