PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] fell -45.28% so far this year. What now?

PolyMet Mining Corp. [AMEX: PLM] loss -1.36% on the last trading session, reaching $1.45 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM that PolyMet Mining reports results for period ended March 31, 2023.

St. Paul, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2023) – PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (“PolyMet” or the “company”) today reports its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 and provides a business update.

PolyMet Mining Corp. represents 101.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $286.10 million with the latest information. PLM stock price has been found in the range of $1.45 to $1.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.63K shares, PLM reached a trading volume of 123247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolyMet Mining Corp. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for PLM stock

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.38. With this latest performance, PLM shares dropped by -21.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.25 for PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8808, while it was recorded at 1.5140 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5869 for the last 200 days.

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.05.

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolyMet Mining Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]