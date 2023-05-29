Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Stock trading around $4.04 per share: What’s Next?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.45% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.91%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Collaborative Clinical Trial with PH-762, AgonOx’s Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte Program (AGX148) and Providence Cancer Institute.

One of two newly announced clinical trials for its lead product candidate, PH-762.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (Nasdaq: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company whose proprietary INTASYL™ RNAi platform technology is designed to make immune cells more effective in killing tumor cells, today announced its clinical development partner, AgonOx, Inc, in collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute, has completed the site initiation visit and can commence with patient accrual.

Over the last 12 months, PHIO stock dropped by -51.90%. The one-year Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.39.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.70 million, with 1.14 million shares outstanding and 1.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 569.19K shares, PHIO stock reached a trading volume of 120573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.70 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.38.

PHIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.91. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 25.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.65, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 5.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.45.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] Insider Position Details