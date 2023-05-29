Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] Is Currently 1.89 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Peoples Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: PEBO] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.09 during the day while it closed the day at $27.02. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM that PEOPLES BANCORP INC. ELECTS NEW DIRECTOR.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced that W. Glenn Hogan has been elected to the Peoples Board of Directors. He also joined the Board of Directors of Peoples’ banking subsidiary, Peoples Bank. Mr. Hogan, 61, formerly served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (“Limestone”) until Limestone was acquired by Peoples on April 30, 2023. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Limestone since 2006.

“We are pleased to welcome Glenn to our board,” said Susan Rector, Peoples’ Chairman. “We appreciate his willingness to serve and look forward to benefiting from his insights.”.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 9.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEBO stock has declined by -12.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.06% and lost -4.35% year-on date.

The market cap for PEBO stock reached $937.59 million, with 27.89 million shares outstanding and 27.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 155.76K shares, PEBO reached a trading volume of 130490 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEBO shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peoples Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEBO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.26.

PEBO stock trade performance evaluation

Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.13. With this latest performance, PEBO shares gained by 2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.73 for Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.43, while it was recorded at 26.49 for the last single week of trading, and 28.56 for the last 200 days.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.95.

Return on Total Capital for PEBO is now 10.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.52. Additionally, PEBO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] managed to generate an average of $79,591 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEBO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Peoples Bancorp Inc. go to 8.00%.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. [PEBO]: Insider Ownership positions