PaySign Inc. [PAYS] Is Currently 1.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PaySign Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYS] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.91 during the day while it closed the day at $2.84. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference.

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced it will present at the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

About the 17th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference.

PaySign Inc. stock has also loss -15.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAYS stock has declined by -23.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.65% and gained 10.08% year-on date.

The market cap for PAYS stock reached $146.40 million, with 52.40 million shares outstanding and 31.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 147.09K shares, PAYS reached a trading volume of 131123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PaySign Inc. [PAYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYS shares is $4.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PaySign Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PAYS stock trade performance evaluation

PaySign Inc. [PAYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.73. With this latest performance, PAYS shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 121.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.37 for PaySign Inc. [PAYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

PaySign Inc. [PAYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PaySign Inc. [PAYS] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.91 and a Gross Margin at +47.44. PaySign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

PaySign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PaySign Inc. [PAYS]: Insider Ownership positions