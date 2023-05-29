Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] Is Currently -0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [NASDAQ: PANL] loss -0.17% or -0.01 points to close at $5.85 with a heavy trading volume of 123551 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (“Pangaea” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PANL), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, announced today its results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS(As compared to the first Quarter 2022).

It opened the trading session at $5.97, the shares rose to $5.985 and dropped to $5.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PANL points out that the company has recorded 18.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 200.05K shares, PANL reached to a volume of 123551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANL shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANL in the course of the last twelve months was 3.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Trading performance analysis for PANL stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, PANL shares dropped by -5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.82 for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.94 for the last single week of trading, and 5.48 for the last 200 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.55 and a Gross Margin at +18.43. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for PANL is now 17.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.31. Additionally, PANL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL] managed to generate an average of $139,459 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. [PANL]