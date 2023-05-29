Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT] gain 0.36% so far this year. What now?

Oportun Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: OPRT] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 3.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.53. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 3:05 PM that Findell Capital Management LLC Applauds Oportun (OPRT) in Announcing Cost Savings Measures.

On May 8th, 2023, Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023. In their press release, OPRT announced an additional reduction in overhead costs of $78-83 mm, which complements their prior announced cuts of $48-53mm.

These cost cuts demonstrate that OPRT’s board and management team were willing to constructively read our letter and listen to our concerns and the concerns of other shareholders. We applaud them for taking this step in the right direction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 137321 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oportun Financial Corporation stands at 5.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.48%.

The market cap for OPRT stock reached $181.61 million, with 33.98 million shares outstanding and 30.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 498.01K shares, OPRT reached a trading volume of 137321 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPRT shares is $6.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oportun Financial Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 0.79.

How has OPRT stock performed recently?

Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.56. With this latest performance, OPRT shares gained by 44.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.26, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.48. Oportun Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.16.

Return on Total Capital for OPRT is now 1.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 541.65. Additionally, OPRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 539.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT] managed to generate an average of -$24,032 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oportun Financial Corporation go to -3.80%.

Insider trade positions for Oportun Financial Corporation [OPRT]