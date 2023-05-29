Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] is 28.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ontrak Inc. [NASDAQ: OTRK] closed the trading session at $0.47 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4725, while the highest price level was $0.538. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Ontrak Achieves NCQA Certification as a Credentials Verification Organization, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality Assurance in Healthcare.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled health care company, is proud to announce its recent certification by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Credentials Verification Organization (CVO) for the element of license to practice. This certification further validates Ontrak’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance in its suite of health care solutions, enabling its customers and prospects to effectively meet their accreditation goals.

NCQA, a recognized leader in healthcare quality assessment, evaluation, and certification, grants this prestigious certification after a voluntary review process and evaluation of a CVO’s management of various aspects of its data collection and verification operation, and the process it uses to continuously improve the services it provides.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.54 percent and weekly performance of 15.25 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.88 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 174.27K shares, OTRK reached to a volume of 135298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ontrak Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for OTRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

OTRK stock trade performance evaluation

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.25. With this latest performance, OTRK shares gained by 7.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OTRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4705, while it was recorded at 0.4732 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5550 for the last 200 days.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] shares currently have an operating margin of -297.53 and a Gross Margin at +48.59. Ontrak Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -355.33.

Return on Total Capital for OTRK is now -86.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -86.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.41. Additionally, OTRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Ontrak Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ontrak Inc. [OTRK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OTRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ontrak Inc. go to 30.00%.

Ontrak Inc. [OTRK]: Insider Ownership positions