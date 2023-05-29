Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund [NMZ] moved up 0.99: Why It’s Important

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund [NYSE: NMZ] price surged by 0.99 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on April 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Nuveen Closed-End Funds Announce Updates to Certain Portfolio Management Teams.

Effective immediately, portfolio manager responsibilities for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ), Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NBB), Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NMCO), and Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE: NDMO) have been updated.

Daniel Close and Stephen Candido have each been named portfolio managers of NMZ.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03.

NMZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund [NMZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, NMZ shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.64 for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund [NMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.70 for the last 200 days.

