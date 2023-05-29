Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK] fell -33.76% so far this year. What now?

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NASDAQ: NFBK] closed the trading session at $10.42 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.18, while the highest price level was $10.44. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

NOTABLE ITEMS FOR THE QUARTER INCLUDE:.

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WERE $0.26 FOR THE CURRENT QUARTER AS COMPARED TO $0.31 FOR THE TRAILING QUARTER, AND $0.30 FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.76 percent and weekly performance of 4.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 185.47K shares, NFBK reached to a volume of 126026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFBK shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFBK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.75.

NFBK stock trade performance evaluation

Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.93. With this latest performance, NFBK shares dropped by -0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.89 for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.82, while it was recorded at 10.33 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.22. Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY)’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.57.

Return on Total Capital for NFBK is now 6.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.61. Additionally, NFBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] managed to generate an average of $152,798 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) [NFBK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFBK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) go to 8.00%.

Northfield Bancorp Inc. [Staten Island NY] [NFBK]: Insider Ownership positions