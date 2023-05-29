NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] Stock trading around $3.17 per share: What’s Next?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NGM] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 0.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.17. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM that NGM Bio to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Cowen 4th Annual Oncology Innovation SummitWednesday, May 31, 2023, 2:00 pm ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 133699 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.44%.

The market cap for NGM stock reached $258.61 million, with 82.01 million shares outstanding and 64.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 298.70K shares, NGM reached a trading volume of 133699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

How has NGM stock performed recently?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, NGM shares dropped by -24.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.32 for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.28 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -300.45 and a Gross Margin at +89.19. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -293.98.

Return on Total Capital for NGM is now -54.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, NGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] managed to generate an average of -$680,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]