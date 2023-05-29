NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT] moved up 1.72: Why It’s Important

NewtekOne Inc. [NASDAQ: NEWT] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.45. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that NewtekOne, Inc. Hires M. Scott Price as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Price comes to NewtekOne with over 17 years’ experience in the financial services industry with specific focuses on, and an extensive background in, banking and accounting. Most notably, Scott spent close to a decade at IBERIABANK Corporation in the role of Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. During his tenure at IBERIABANK, Scott managed a team of close to 100 individuals across several areas including Corporate Accounting, Corporate Tax, and Business Unit Financial Support, implementing efficiencies across financial processes and supporting corporate growth of close to three times in 7 years, spanning 7 acquisitions. Prior to IBERIABANK, Scott held the title of Senior Vice President – Director of Accounting Policy and Close-out at Regions Financial Corporation where he was a leading participant in the development of corporate strategy as well as execution of accounting policy across functional areas. Mr. Price also held executive and senior positions at First Horizon Corp., AmSouth Bank and Pricewaterhousecoopers, LLC. Scott is a CPA with a Master of Accountancy from Auburn University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 125748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NewtekOne Inc. stands at 4.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.28%.

The market cap for NEWT stock reached $301.17 million, with 24.18 million shares outstanding and 23.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 324.97K shares, NEWT reached a trading volume of 125748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWT shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NewtekOne Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22.

How has NEWT stock performed recently?

NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.42. With this latest performance, NEWT shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.08 for NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.07, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 16.36 for the last 200 days.

NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.13 and a Gross Margin at +78.42. NewtekOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.50.

Return on Total Capital for NEWT is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.81. Additionally, NEWT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NewtekOne Inc. go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for NewtekOne Inc. [NEWT]