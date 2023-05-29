NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] is -19.87% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.57. The company report on May 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Appoints Pharmaceutical Industry Executive, Mark A. Glickman, to its Board of Directors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a quest to transform cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark A. Glickman to its Board of Directors, effective as of May 11, 2023.

“Mark is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, including many senior leadership positions,” said Andrew I. Koven, Chairman of NeuroBo’s Board of Directors. “I am pleased to welcome Mark to the NeuroBo Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions as we pursue the clinical development of our two cardiometabolic assets; DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 (GPR119) agonist for which we plan to initiate a two-part, Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the third quarter of 2023. Our second asset, DA-1726, is a novel oxyntomodulin (OXM) analogue that acts as a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP1R) and glucagon receptor (GCGR) dual agonist, which we expect to bring through the Investigational New Drug (IND) application process, with the goal of initiating a Phase 1a safety study in the first half of 2024.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 130402 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.36%.

The market cap for NRBO stock reached $15.50 million, with 27.18 million shares outstanding and 13.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 477.89K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 130402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14.

How has NRBO stock performed recently?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.12. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.04 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6586, while it was recorded at 0.5900 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3397 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Insider trade positions for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]