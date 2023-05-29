National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] Revenue clocked in at $348.70 million, down -25.79% YTD: What’s Next?

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NBHC] gained 1.76% on the last trading session, reaching $31.22 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM that National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 4.0% Increase to Quarterly Dividend and Increase in its Stock Repurchase Program to $50 million.

“We are very pleased to be delivering a 4.0% increase in our dividend over the last quarter. Our strong capital position and ample liquidity, coupled with our first quarter 2023 record earnings continue to drive attractive shareholder returns,” said Chairman and CEO, Tim Laney.

National Bank Holdings Corporation represents 37.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.16 billion with the latest information. NBHC stock price has been found in the range of $30.05 to $31.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 254.29K shares, NBHC reached a trading volume of 125392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NBHC shares is $39.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NBHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Bank Holdings Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NBHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for NBHC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.19.

Trading performance analysis for NBHC stock

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, NBHC shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NBHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.65 for National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.65, while it was recorded at 31.25 for the last single week of trading, and 39.25 for the last 200 days.

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33. National Bank Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.05.

Return on Total Capital for NBHC is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.38. Additionally, NBHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC] managed to generate an average of $53,799 per employee.

National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NBHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Bank Holdings Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Bank Holdings Corporation [NBHC]