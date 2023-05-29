Movado Group Inc. [MOV] Revenue clocked in at $751.90 million, down -16.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Movado Group Inc. [NYSE: MOV] gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $26.09 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Movado Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

~ Net Sales of $144.9 million ~.

~ Operating Income of $10.9 million; Adjusted Operating Income of $11.6 million ~.

Movado Group Inc. represents 22.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $400.48 million with the latest information. MOV stock price has been found in the range of $25.66 to $26.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 198.71K shares, MOV reached a trading volume of 127508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Movado Group Inc. [MOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOV shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Movado Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for MOV stock

Movado Group Inc. [MOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, MOV shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.69 for Movado Group Inc. [MOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.83, while it was recorded at 26.12 for the last single week of trading, and 31.36 for the last 200 days.

Movado Group Inc. [MOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Movado Group Inc. [MOV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +57.71. Movado Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.21.

Movado Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Movado Group Inc. [MOV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Movado Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Movado Group Inc. [MOV]