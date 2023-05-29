Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] moved up 2.22: Why It’s Important

Middlesex Water Company [NASDAQ: MSEX] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 2.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $79.09. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Middlesex Water Reports Voting Results From Its 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

During the meeting, officers discussed the Company’s financial results, capital investment and finance activity plans, current 3% Stock Purchase Discount and recent executive announcements as well as operations highlights including major treatment plant upgrade progress, the Company’s lead service line replacement initiative and capital investments in Delaware to meet customer needs.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 130541 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Middlesex Water Company stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for MSEX stock reached $1.37 billion, with 17.65 million shares outstanding and 17.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 146.59K shares, MSEX reached a trading volume of 130541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSEX shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Middlesex Water Company is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has MSEX stock performed recently?

Middlesex Water Company [MSEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.05. With this latest performance, MSEX shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.40, while it was recorded at 77.78 for the last single week of trading, and 83.20 for the last 200 days.

Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Middlesex Water Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Middlesex Water Company go to 2.70%.

Insider trade positions for Middlesex Water Company [MSEX]