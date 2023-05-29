MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC] is 2.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [NASDAQ: MFIC] traded at a high on 05/26/23, posting a 1.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.64. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM that MidCap Financial Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023.

Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 and Other Recent Highlights:.

Net investment income per share for the quarter was $0.45 compared to $0.43 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 122687 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MidCap Financial Investment Corporation stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.71%.

The market cap for MFIC stock reached $749.38 million, with 65.45 million shares outstanding and 64.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.26K shares, MFIC reached a trading volume of 122687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFIC shares is $12.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFIC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47.

How has MFIC stock performed recently?

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, MFIC shares gained by 4.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 11.81 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation go to 9.60%.

Insider trade positions for MidCap Financial Investment Corporation [MFIC]