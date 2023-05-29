Mercury General Corporation [MCY] is -13.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mercury General Corporation [NYSE: MCY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.34%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mercury General Corporation Announces First Quarter Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today for the first quarter of 2023:.

Over the last 12 months, MCY stock dropped by -39.32%. The one-year Mercury General Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.12. The average equity rating for MCY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.64 billion, with 55.37 million shares outstanding and 26.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 256.59K shares, MCY stock reached a trading volume of 125298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mercury General Corporation [MCY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCY shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mercury General Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.68.

MCY Stock Performance Analysis:

Mercury General Corporation [MCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, MCY shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Mercury General Corporation [MCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.65, while it was recorded at 30.10 for the last single week of trading, and 32.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mercury General Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mercury General Corporation [MCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.94. Mercury General Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.07.

Return on Total Capital for MCY is now -52.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mercury General Corporation [MCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.84. Additionally, MCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mercury General Corporation [MCY] managed to generate an average of -$119,226 per employee.

MCY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mercury General Corporation go to 37.90%.

Mercury General Corporation [MCY] Insider Position Details