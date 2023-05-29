MDxHealth SA [MDXH] Is Currently 7.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MDxHealth SA [NASDAQ: MDXH] closed the trading session at $3.69 on 05/26/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.45, while the highest price level was $3.69. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM that MDxHealth Announces Results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings.

NEWS RELEASE – REGULATED INFORMATION 25 May 2023, 22:30 CET.

MDxHealth Announces Results of its Annual and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.18 percent and weekly performance of -3.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 274.02K shares, MDXH reached to a volume of 137689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MDxHealth SA [MDXH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDXH shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDXH stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MDxHealth SA is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDXH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

MDXH stock trade performance evaluation

MDxHealth SA [MDXH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, MDXH shares dropped by -3.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDXH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for MDxHealth SA [MDXH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.50, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.81 for the last 200 days.

MDxHealth SA [MDXH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MDxHealth SA [MDXH] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.67 and a Gross Margin at +38.74. MDxHealth SA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -118.86.

Return on Total Capital for MDXH is now -72.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MDxHealth SA [MDXH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 427.19. Additionally, MDXH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MDxHealth SA [MDXH] managed to generate an average of -$162,433 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.MDxHealth SA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

MDxHealth SA [MDXH]: Insider Ownership positions